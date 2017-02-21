Army makes history by putting a Muslim in charge of a divisiona s spiritual needs
Army Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz leads a discussion with fellow chaplains on JBLM on Feb. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking
|3 hr
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|22 hr
|Fircrest888
|1
|Meeker students welcome newest Americans
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|Feb 20
|Matthew
|9
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Feb 14
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC