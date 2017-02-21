Applications open for summer Youth Heritage Program

The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation is pleased to announce that applications for their sixth annual Discover Washington: Youth Heritage Project are now available. Applications are due May 31 and may be submitted electronically on the Washington Trust website: ljpreservewa .org/discoverwashingtonyh p .aspx The Washington Trust and the YHP 2017 planning partners seek 48 high school students along with eight teachers and mentors for this five-day interactive field school that will engage participants by connecting them to historic, cultural and natural resources.

