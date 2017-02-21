alt
South Hill resident, Yvonne "Vonnie" Thorpe, recently donated a substantial portion of her Japanese glass fishing float collection to the Westport South Beach Historical Society for permanent display in the Westport Maritime Museum. The rare floats - 34 of them in many different colors, shapes and sizes - are housed on the first floor in the former Coast Guard Station's Day Room, next to the gift shop.
