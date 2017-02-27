Airports, legal volunteers prepare fo...

Airports, legal volunteers prepare for new Trump travel ban

There are 4 comments on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 10 hrs ago, titled Airports, legal volunteers prepare for new Trump travel ban. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

Airport officials and civil rights lawyers around the country are getting ready for President Donald Trump 's new travel ban - mindful of the chaos that accompanied his initial executive order but hopeful the forthcoming version will be rolled out in a more orderly way. The new order was expected as soon as Wednesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Charlie

Reading, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
There's plenty of places to visit right here in Ated, why risk your life man will be liferica. Till things settle down. In my opinion why risk my life to see something different, when I get it right here.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Charlie

Reading, PA

#2 9 hrs ago
When I type the letters move around. Why travel when there is plenty to see right here in America.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gooooogle AZ

Phoenix, AZ

#3 9 hrs ago
Charlie wrote:
When I type the letters move around. Why travel when there is plenty to see right here in America.
;) it's fun for the outsider to do the inside work? so, enjoy Trumper#1 ;-0

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

199

Location hidden
#4 2 hrs ago
Another AP story that they mask behind an unheard of outlet. Anything to give artificial reality to fake news.

Associated Press writers Tammy Webber and Sophia Tareen in Chicago; Deepti Hajela and Larry Neumeister in New York; Matthew Barakat in Alexandria, Virginia; Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami; and Amy Forliti in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Cardozo Law School is in New York, not affiliated with New York University
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking Mon look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Meeker students welcome newest Americans Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
News US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered... Feb 20 Matthew 9
News Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S... Feb 14 Fcvk tRump 4
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb 7 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC