A day in downtown Tacoma
"T acoma is going through an extraordinary transformation," says Bill Baarsma, the city's new mayor, whose grandfather came from the Netherlands and settled here in the early 20th century. "It's the most exciting time since 1892, when the city was the terminus of the Northern Pacific Railroad and was the biggest city in the state."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meeker students welcome newest Americans
|7 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|Feb 20
|Matthew
|9
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Feb 14
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb 6
|Lars
|6
|Review: Essential foot & body massage
|Feb 3
|Cameron98443
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC