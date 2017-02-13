1 stationed at JBLM severely hurt, 1 arrested after Parkland shooting, deputies say

One man stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was seriously wounded and another was arrested after an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon at a Parkland apartment, according to Pierce County sheriff's deputies. The pair had been playing with pistols when the shooting happened in the 1000 block of 155th Street Court East about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said Sunday afternoon.

