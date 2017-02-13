1 stationed at JBLM severely hurt, 1 ...

1 stationed at JBLM severely hurt, 1 arrested after Parkland shooting, deputies say

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Olympian

One man stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was seriously wounded and another was arrested after an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon at a Parkland apartment, according to Pierce County sheriff's deputies. The pair had been playing with pistols when the shooting happened in the 1000 block of 155th Street Court East about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb 7 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb 6 Lars 6
Review: Essential foot & body massage Feb 3 Cameron98443 1
Anybody got that Jan 30 Kaylee 1
Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16) Jan 30 Kaylee 7
Party specifics in TAC Jan 30 Kaylee 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC