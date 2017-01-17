WSF to honor crew for saving Captain's life
Members of the media are invited to join in recognizing the Washington State Ferries crew who saved their captain's life after he collapsed at the helm of the Chetzemoka on Christmas Eve. WSF's highly trained crew will be honored by Deputy Secretary of Transportation Keith Metcalf and the head of Washington State Ferries, Lynne Griffith.
