Watch these college students decorate...

Watch these college students decorate their 2017 Rose Parade float

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo made multiple treks to their sister school in Pomona, California over the past few months to decorate their Rose Parade float, which has the theme "A New Leaf." It was the only student-built float in the parade, held in Pasadena on Monday, a day later than usual, because the parade is never held on a Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) 27 min Vanessa Giles 38
Party specifics in TAC Dec 27 Mokot 4
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec 18 Tacoma business o... 5
News Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property Dec '16 Ted Smith 1
Tacoma Asatru Kindred Dec '16 Bolling 1
Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died Nov '16 openmind693 1
lost cat Nov '16 Concerned family 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC