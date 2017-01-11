Two women found dead in Washington fire were reportedly decapitated - Wed, 11 Jan 2017 PST

Two women found dead in Washington fi...

Two women found dead in Washington fire were reportedly decapitated

Officials say two women found dead in a Tacoma house fire last week were decapitated by a man during a drug binge. Probable cause documents say the Leupolds were using drugs with Greenhalgh and Buras when Matthew Leupold said he began hearing voices and hit Greenhalgh and Buras in the head with a framing hammer.

