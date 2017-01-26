Trump reportedly has a list of $137 billion in infrastructure projects he wants to build

President Donald Trump's administration has compiled a list of 50 infrastructure projects, totaling $137.5 billion in investment, that it wants to undertake according to documents obtained by the Kansas City Star and The News Tribune in Tacoma, WA. 50% of the projects will be funded by private investment according to the presentation and directly create 193,350 job years according to the presentation.

