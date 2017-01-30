Thousands protests at Sea-Tac airport...

Thousands protests at Sea-Tac airport in response to immigration restrictions

Close to 3,000 protesters took to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in response to President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S. The protesters gathered Saturday evening and continued into Sunday morning.

