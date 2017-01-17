The Things We Like

21 hrs ago

TOLERANCE TALK. Syndicated columnist and radio host Irene Monroe will speak on "From Stonewall to Pulse: The Intersection of Race, Sexuality and Religion" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the University of Puget Sound's Schneebeck Concert Hall Syndicated columnist and radio host Irene Monroe will speak on "From Stonewall to Pulse: The Intersection of Race, Sexuality and Religion" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the University of Puget Sound's Schneebeck Concert Hall, located on campus near Union Avenue and North 14th Street.

