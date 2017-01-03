The Cheesecake Factory Kicks Officers...

The Cheesecake Factory Kicks Officers Out of Their Restaurant For Being Armed

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Right Wing News

A Cheesecake Factory in Tacoma, Washington removed law enforcement officers from their restaurant after finding out they were armed. The officers had stopped in on their lunch breaks, but were not allowed to dine in the establishment because they were carrying their guns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) 26 min Vanessa Giles 38
Party specifics in TAC Dec 27 Mokot 4
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec 18 Tacoma business o... 5
News Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property Dec '16 Ted Smith 1
Tacoma Asatru Kindred Dec '16 Bolling 1
Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died Nov '16 openmind693 1
lost cat Nov '16 Concerned family 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,008

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC