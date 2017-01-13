Tacoma Little Theatre and Open Road P...

Tacoma Little Theatre and Open Road Productions presents THE...

Friday Jan 13

Tacoma Little Theatre and Open Road Productions brings "theatre for the family" back to the TLT stage with, THE INCREDIBLE UNDERSEA TRIAL OF JOSEPH P. LAWNBOY, a musical, underwater adventure for the whole family. In The Incredible Undersea Trial ...actually, call it "The Joe Show" for short , we follow the tribulations and trial of Joe, a well-meaning but uninformed 34 year-old high school student .

