Tacoma Little Theatre and Open Road Productions presents THE...
Tacoma Little Theatre and Open Road Productions brings "theatre for the family" back to the TLT stage with, THE INCREDIBLE UNDERSEA TRIAL OF JOSEPH P. LAWNBOY, a musical, underwater adventure for the whole family. In The Incredible Undersea Trial ...actually, call it "The Joe Show" for short , we follow the tribulations and trial of Joe, a well-meaning but uninformed 34 year-old high school student .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jan 12
|bernadette
|45
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 27
|Mokot
|4
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec '16
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec '16
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov '16
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC