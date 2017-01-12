StLJN Saturday Video Showcase: Winter/spring 2017 jazz preview, part five
Today, it's time to wrap up StLJN's winter/spring 2017 jazz preview with the fifth installment in the series, which features videos of jazz and creative music performers who are coming to St. Louis over the next few months. The posts cover those acts in chronological order, and if you've missed earlier installments, you can catch up by clicking through to parts one , two , three and four .
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Jazz Notes.
