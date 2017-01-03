Spokane family used to winter slide-offs: 'We get a car in the yard every year'
But there's a certain portion of Freya that essentially becomes an ice rink when too much snow falls. Ground zero is the corner of Freya and 13th, according to the family who's right there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|lizard1589
|35
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 27
|Mokot
|4
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec '16
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec '16
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov '16
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC