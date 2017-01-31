Seafarers Step Up for Santaa s Castle
The latest chapter in the union's rich tradition of supporting America's military members eloquently was penned during the 2016 Christmas holiday season at the Port of Tacoma, Washington. And some chapter it was, as Seafarers continued their philanthropic practice of backing the annual Santa's Castle Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SIU.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Kara M
|46
|Anybody got that
|Mon
|Kaylee
|1
|Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16)
|Mon
|Kaylee
|7
|Party specifics in TAC
|Mon
|Kaylee
|5
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan 27
|littlemermaid
|2
|Upcoming Tacoma storage unit auctions, 15 locat... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Stephanie
|2
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Tacoma business o...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC