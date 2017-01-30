School shootings rise when economy st...

School shootings rise when economy struggles, study suggests

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

In this Feb. 26, 2010 file photo, an apple, stuffed animals, and flowers are among the items placed at a growing memorial to slain teacher Jennifer Paulson across the street from Birney Elementary School in Tacoma, Wash. When the economy tanks, school shootings rise, unlike other violent crime, a new study finds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody got that 12 hr Kaylee 1
Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16) 12 hr Kaylee 7
Party specifics in TAC 12 hr Kaylee 5
adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15) Jan 27 littlemermaid 2
News Upcoming Tacoma storage unit auctions, 15 locat... (May '12) Jan 20 Stephanie 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Jan 12 bernadette 45
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec '16 Tacoma business o... 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,427,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC