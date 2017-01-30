SAFE Boats Names Champagne Senior VP,...

SAFE Boats Names Champagne Senior VP, Operations

Champagne joined SAFE Boats in 2013 and has been a key member of the company's executive team. Prior to his new assignment, Champagne was the General Manager of the company's Large Craft Production facility in Tacoma, Wash.

