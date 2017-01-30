SAFE Boats Names Champagne Senior VP, Operations
Champagne joined SAFE Boats in 2013 and has been a key member of the company's executive team. Prior to his new assignment, Champagne was the General Manager of the company's Large Craft Production facility in Tacoma, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Fri
|littlemermaid
|2
|Upcoming Tacoma storage unit auctions, 15 locat... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Stephanie
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jan 12
|bernadette
|45
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec '16
|Mokot
|4
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec '16
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec '16
|Bolling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC