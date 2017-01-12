Poetry recitation contest scheduled for Jan. 18
With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban OKANOGAN - Okanogan High School will host its ninth annual Poetry Out Loud championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the high school cafeteria. The annual competition is the first step for students in the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation contest.
