Photo Flash: Tacoma Little Theatre Presents of Mice and Men
Tacoma Little Theatre begins 2017 with John Steinbeck 's classic tale, OF MICE AND MEN, brought to life through the direction of Niclas Olson. Two drifters, George and his friend Lennie, with delusions of living off the "fat of the land," have just arrived at a ranch to work for enough money to buy their own place.
