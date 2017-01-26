One woman, one dog - " an idea that changed lives for homeless Tacoma students
What began four years ago - when Nicole Ward put together an 18-day drive to raise money to supply homeless Tacoma high school students with the bare necessities - has grown into a non-profit organization with impact. "In 2012, we started late, raised $5,000 and filled 54 backpacks with food and warm clothing, a blanket and personal hygiene kit at Christmas," Ward said.
