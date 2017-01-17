Nokie Edwards and The HitchHiker Band...

Nokie Edwards and The HitchHiker Band at the Craterian

Soft-spoken and breviloquent, Nokie Edwards' gentle manner is contradicted by the quick, clean guitar licks that make him famous as a former member of surf-instro band The Ventures. Hobby guitarists and construction workers Don Wilson and Bob Bogle recruited Edwards into their band as a bass guitarist in 1959, after they heard him play a club called Brittannia in Tacoma, Washington.

