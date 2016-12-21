Man's body found in Lakewood
A passerby called 911 Monday morning after seeing a man's lifeless body laying along the fence line of a boat repair business in Lakewood, not far from the city's border with Tacoma. Lakewood homicide detectives were unable to determine how the man died or who he was because he didn't have identification.
