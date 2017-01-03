Make a Scene: Hammerbox, Goodness singer launches new songwriting class

MAKE MUSIC. Carrue Akre, of Hammerbox and Goodness, will be run- ning a song writing workshop at TCC starting Jan. 12 Photo by Anna Knowlden / The Tacoma Weekly Is your New Year's resolution to hone your songwriting chops in 2017? Lucky for you, a veteran of Seattle's alt-rock scene is starting a new class on how to get started.

