Make a Scene: Hammerbox, Goodness sin...

Make a Scene: Hammerbox, Goodness singer launches new songwriting class

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tacoma Weekly

MAKE MUSIC. Carrue Akre, of Hammerbox and Goodness, will be run- ning a song writing workshop at TCC starting Jan. 12 Photo by Anna Knowlden / The Tacoma Weekly Is your New Year's resolution to hone your songwriting chops in 2017? Lucky for you, a veteran of Seattle's alt-rock scene is starting a new class on how to get started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) 11 min Go Blue Forever 42
Party specifics in TAC Dec 27 Mokot 4
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec 18 Tacoma business o... 5
News Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property Dec '16 Ted Smith 1
Tacoma Asatru Kindred Dec '16 Bolling 1
Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died Nov '16 openmind693 1
lost cat Nov '16 Concerned family 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC