Jordan curates Tacoma exhibit bringing together black U.S., Caribbean artists

ISLANDER. Untitled painting by Brianna McCarthy is part of the "COLORED" exhibit that runs through the weekend at the Carpenter's Building on Fawcett Ave. Artwork courtesy of artist / The Tacoma Weekly During Kwanzaa week , Christopher Paul Jordan - one of the movers and shakers of the Tacoma arts universe - launched an art exhibit called "COLORED" in the Carpenters Building at 1322 S. Fawcett Ave. Jordan curated the show, which consists of artwork and poetry by black artists from the United States and the Caribbean.

