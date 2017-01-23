His little sister is turning 100, and hea s there for her again
They moved west from the prairie of Iowa during the Great Depression. On Saturday, Mildred Smith, right, celebrated her 100th birthday with her family who put on a party for her at Little Church on the Prairie in Lakewood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Tacoma storage unit auctions, 15 locat... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Stephanie
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jan 12
|bernadette
|45
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 27
|Mokot
|4
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec '16
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec '16
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC