Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST
A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murder for a hammer attack that killed a Tacoma woman and her son. The News Tribune reports that Nicholas Lane pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jan 12
|bernadette
|45
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 27
|Mokot
|4
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec '16
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec '16
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov '16
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC