Harmon Brewing opens a new Hub this Friday in Puyallup
Harmon Brewing of Tacoma opens its third Hub location this Friday, January 13th in Puyallup's South Hill neighborhood near the South Hill Mall. Like Harmon's other Hubs, this one will feature a great selection of beer along with a menu offering pizza and more.
