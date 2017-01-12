Goon - "Let Me In"

Goon - "Let Me In"

Goon specialize in fuzzy, grungy lo-fi rock - see their Dusk Of Punk EP for reference - but the LA band are showing off a different side today. They've recorded an acoustic cover of "Let Me In," R.E.M.'s Monster track dedicated to the late Kurt Cobain.

