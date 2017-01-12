Goon - "Let Me In"
Goon specialize in fuzzy, grungy lo-fi rock - see their Dusk Of Punk EP for reference - but the LA band are showing off a different side today. They've recorded an acoustic cover of "Let Me In," R.E.M.'s Monster track dedicated to the late Kurt Cobain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jan 12
|bernadette
|45
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 27
|Mokot
|4
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec '16
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec '16
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov '16
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC