Flu death toll climbs to 24 in Washington
Health officials say two dozen people in Washington state have died from the flu so far this season, and the number is likely to climb. The Washington Department of Health says the victims have been older people - two were over 50, and the rest were over 65, with several victims in their 80s or 90s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|Heather
|44
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 27
|Mokot
|4
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec '16
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec '16
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov '16
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC