Flu death toll climbs to 24 in Washington

Friday Jan 6

Health officials say two dozen people in Washington state have died from the flu so far this season, and the number is likely to climb. The Washington Department of Health says the victims have been older people - two were over 50, and the rest were over 65, with several victims in their 80s or 90s.

