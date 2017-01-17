Fire Causes $400K Damage to WA Home
Jan. 18--A two-alarm fire caused $400,000 in estimated damages at a Gig Harbor house Tuesday night, according to the Fire Department. Crews were called about 7:45 p.m. to a two-story home in the 9600 block of Kopachuck Drive Northwest by a neighbor who spotted smoke coming from the wall and ceiling of the front porch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jan 12
|bernadette
|45
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 27
|Mokot
|4
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec '16
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec '16
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov '16
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC