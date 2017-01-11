dlincaTillerson Ignored Abused Scouts...

dlincaTillerson Ignored Abused Scouts Like MeAs Boy Scout president,...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Beast

As president of the Boy Scouts, Rex Tillerson never apologized after it was revealed that thousands of boys had been sexually abused over the years by scoutmasters and volunteers. I was one of those children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Jan 6 Heather 44
Party specifics in TAC Dec 27 Mokot 4
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec 18 Tacoma business o... 5
News Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property Dec '16 Ted Smith 1
Tacoma Asatru Kindred Dec '16 Bolling 1
Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died Nov '16 openmind693 1
lost cat Nov '16 Concerned family 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC