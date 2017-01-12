Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations
The City of Tacoma and Puget Sound Poetry Presents The Distinguished Writer Series Jan. 13, 7 p.m. Kings Bookstore, 218 St. Helens pugetsoundpoetryconnection.org Featured Reader: Tod Marshall, State Poet Laureate. Marshall teaches at Gonzaga University and is the author of three collections of poetry, most recently "Bugle," which won the 2015 Washington State Book Award.
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|Heather
|44
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 27
|Mokot
|4
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec '16
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec '16
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov '16
|Concerned family
|1
