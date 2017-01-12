Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural O...

Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

The City of Tacoma and Puget Sound Poetry Presents The Distinguished Writer Series Jan. 13, 7 p.m. Kings Bookstore, 218 St. Helens pugetsoundpoetryconnection.org Featured Reader: Tod Marshall, State Poet Laureate. Marshall teaches at Gonzaga University and is the author of three collections of poetry, most recently "Bugle," which won the 2015 Washington State Book Award.

