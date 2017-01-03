Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

Heritage Skills Workshop: Bread Making Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to noon Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 400 N. Pearl St. in Point Defiance Park, Tacoma, WA 98407 FortNisqually.org In this two-hour workshop participants will learn to make bread dough from scratch, try their hand at churning butter, and tour our period kitchen and bake oven. Everyone will leave with a fresh batch of dough ready for the oven and more recipes to try at home.

