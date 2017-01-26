Council taps newest member, approves ...

Council taps newest member, approves youth shelter, ponders Click rate hikes

Tacoma City Council's Government Performance and Finance Committee, made up of councilmembers Marty Campbell, Anders Ibsen, Robert Thoms and chaired by Joe Lonergan, sorted through the 55 applicants last week to craft a short list of eight candidates for the at-large council position made vacant when Victoria Woodards resigned to concentrate on her mayoral race. The full council then interviewed eight candidates at a study session Tuesday and followed that up with a 7-1 council vote to appoint former councilmember Lauren Walker to serve in the position 6 chair through 2017.

