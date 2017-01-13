Attorney General Cracks Down on Landl...

Attorney General Cracks Down on Landlords Who Ban Felons, Citing...

The Washington State Attorney General is putting landlords across the state on notice: Your Craigslist ads don't have to say "no blacks allowed" to be discriminatory against African Americans-and if they are, the AG's office will find you. In a string of cases filed in King and Pierce County Superior Courts between November and this week, Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office has fined five property management companies for advertising apartments with "no felons allowed" policies, arguing those policies disproportionately hurt African American renters.

