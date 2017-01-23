Armed robbers use stolen phone to brag on Snapchat, victim claims
A Tacoma, Wash., man said two thieves used his Snapchat account to brag about robbing him at gunpoint for his cell phone and backpack Friday night. The man, known as "Mark," said he watched the robbers post to his social media accounts, and tracked their searches on his Google account in real time after they stole his phone.
