Amputeea s right leg plays key part i...

Amputeea s right leg plays key part in VA malpractice suit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Olympian

Timothy Kuncl still feels phantom foot pain long after his leg was amputated. He's waiting for a checkup with his doctor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Thu bernadette 45
Party specifics in TAC Dec 27 Mokot 4
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec 18 Tacoma business o... 5
News Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property Dec '16 Ted Smith 1
Tacoma Asatru Kindred Dec '16 Bolling 1
Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died Nov '16 openmind693 1
lost cat Nov '16 Concerned family 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC