American students donate - The Shoe that Grows' to Omaungete Mobile School in Opuwo
In the past, the school pupils of Omaungete Mobile School in the Kunene Region would set off to school barefoot. With help from six education students from Pacific Lutheran University in the city of Tacoma, Washington in the United States of America, they are now able to walk to school in comfort and safety.
