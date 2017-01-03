Alaska Airlines Launches Service To Havana Amid Uncertainty About Cuba Policy
Alaska Airlines launches a daily flight Thursday morning from the West Coast to Havana. The new service comes as the Obama administration's opening to Cuba gives way to an uncertain future.
