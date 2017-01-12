34th Tacoma RV Show Set to Open on Th...

34th Tacoma RV Show Set to Open on Thursday

The winter sports show season around Puget Sound will open Thursday with the start of the 34th annual Tacoma RV Show at Washington's Tacoma Dome, according to a report by The Olympian . The RV show is all about camping - from rustic to opulent.

