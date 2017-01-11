2 found dead in Tacoma fire
The News Tribune reports that the fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of South Yakima Avenue, near Lincoln High School. Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke says firefighters arrived to find the home in flames.
