Woman sentenced for promoting prostitution at massage parlor

A woman who promoted prostitution at two Tacoma massage parlors must forfeit money seized by detectives, which could be over $40,000. The News Tribune reports 44-year-old Hsin Hung pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to promoting prostitution and was sentenced that day.

