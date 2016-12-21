Washington Cheesecake Factory apologi...

Washington Cheesecake Factory apologizes for kicking out armed officers

A group of Washington State Corrections Officers were asked to leave a Tacoma, Washington Cheesecake Factory restaurant because some of them were armed. Nichols said when she and five other coworkers went to the Tacoma Mall Cheesecake Factory three of them were wearing badges and guns.

