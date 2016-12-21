The Year in Review

The Year in Review

The announcement in April that Northwest Innovation Works had pulled its plans to build what would have been the world's largest natural gas to methanol plant on the tideflats foreshadowed things to come during the rest of 2016 and will most certainly continue into 2017 on other projects in the works. Company officials stated at the time that mounting protests by Tacoma residents and resolutions of opposition from surrounding cities had nothing to do with the Chinese-backed venture from ending plans to build the $3.4 billion facility.

