The Year in Review
The announcement in April that Northwest Innovation Works had pulled its plans to build what would have been the world's largest natural gas to methanol plant on the tideflats foreshadowed things to come during the rest of 2016 and will most certainly continue into 2017 on other projects in the works. Company officials stated at the time that mounting protests by Tacoma residents and resolutions of opposition from surrounding cities had nothing to do with the Chinese-backed venture from ending plans to build the $3.4 billion facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|34
|Party specifics in TAC
|Tue
|Mokot
|4
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec 2
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec 1
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov 30
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov '16
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC