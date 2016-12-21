Tacoma - nerd farmer' is honored for ...

Tacoma - nerd farmer' is honored for fanaticism

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Columbian

The Microsoft founder and world's richest person according to Forbes defines "fanatic" as someone obsessed with their field of endeavor, as he was in his 20s and 30s. "By 'fanatical' I mean that I was so focused on my vision of putting a computer on every desk and in every home that I gave up a normal existence," Gates said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) 3 hr Chris K 29
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec 18 Tacoma business o... 5
Party specifics in TAC Dec 16 Dezblowcaine 3
News Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property Dec 2 Ted Smith 1
Tacoma Asatru Kindred Dec 1 Bolling 1
Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died Nov 30 openmind693 1
lost cat Nov 26 Concerned family 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,431

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC