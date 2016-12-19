Tacoma Little Theatre Presents of Mice and Men

Tacoma Little Theatre begins 2017 with John Steinbeck 's classic tale, OF MICE AND MEN , brought to life through the direction of Niclas Olson. Two drifters, George and his friend Lennie, with delusions of living off the "fat of the land," have just arrived at a ranch to work for enough money to buy their own place.

