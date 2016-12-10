StLJN Saturday Video Showcase: Winter/spring 2017 jazz preview, part 1

With just a couple of weeks left in 2016, it's time for StLJN's winter/spring 2017 jazz preview, presenting videos of various touring jazz and creative musicians who will be visiting our town over the next few months. Today's first clip features The Bad Plus , who as they have for the past decade will be the first touring act of the year to perform at Jazz at the Bistro , taking the stage at the showcase club from Wednesday, January 4 through Saturday, January 7. In this clip, you can see them playing "Maps" from their most recent album It's Hard in a gig in October of this year at A-Trane in Berlin.

