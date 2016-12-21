Santa Turns to Remote Operating to Bo...

Santa Turns to Remote Operating to Boost Radio Coverage of North America

The word from Santa Claus World near the North Pole in Finland is that the elves at OF9X will try remote operating to generate more contacts in North America. So far, OF9X has logged more than 20,000 contacts, but only 1,200 of them have been with US radio amateurs.

Tacoma, WA

